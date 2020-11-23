Disha Patani turns makeup artist for Krishna Shroff & we wonder how Tiger Shroff will react to it; See PIC

Disha Patani, who shares a great rapport with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, has turned a makeup artist for the latter. And now, the results will blow your mind. Check out the photo.

The gorgeous and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff share a great rapport and social media proves the same. From dropping comments on each other's pictures to indulging in fun banter on social media, the duo often grab the headlines for their camaraderie. Their social media posts speak volumes about their relationship and it goes without saying that the two of them are good buddies. And now, the Baaghi 2 actress has turned a makeup artist for Krishna.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the star kid has shared an amazing picture of herself wherein she flaunts her flawless make up. In the photo, Krishna looks lovely in a pink dress as she poses for the camera. Her photo has left everyone swooning over it. She opts for dewy cheeks, nude pink lipstick and blue shimmery eye shadow that perfectly complements her look. In the caption, she credits Disha for her make-up and writes, “@dishapatani.” The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress was quick to take a note of it and responded writing, “Beauty.”

Check out Krishna Shroff’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Disha had earlier praised Krishna’s boomerang video wherein she flaunted her toned body in red bikini. She dropped a comment and called her 'hott,' with a fire emoticon. To note, Tiger, Krishna and Disha are often spotted hanging out together. In fact, the Malang star had celebrated her birthday with Krishna and her mom Ayesha Shroff at their house. On the work front, Disha Patani has ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram

