  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani turns makeup artist for Krishna Shroff & we wonder how Tiger Shroff will react to it; See PIC

Disha Patani, who shares a great rapport with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, has turned a makeup artist for the latter. And now, the results will blow your mind. Check out the photo.
12802 reads Mumbai
Krishna ShroffDisha Patani turns makeup artist for Krishna Shroff & we wonder how Tiger Shroff will react to it; See PIC
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The gorgeous Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff share a great rapport and social media proves the same. From dropping comments on each other's pictures to indulging in fun banter on social media, the duo often grab the headlines for their camaraderie. Their social media posts speak volumes about their relationship and it goes without saying that the two of them are good buddies. And now, the Baaghi 2 actress has turned a makeup artist for Krishna.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the star kid has shared an amazing picture of herself wherein she flaunts her flawless make up. In the photo, Krishna looks lovely in a pink dress as she poses for the camera. Her photo has left everyone swooning over it. She opts for dewy cheeks, nude pink lipstick and blue shimmery eye shadow that perfectly complements her look. In the caption, she credits Disha for her make-up and writes, “@dishapatani.” The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress was quick to take a note of it and responded writing, “Beauty.”

Check out Krishna Shroff’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Disha had earlier praised Krishna’s boomerang video wherein she flaunted her toned body in red bikini. She dropped a comment and called her 'hott,' with a fire emoticon. To note, Tiger, Krishna and Disha are often spotted hanging out together. In fact, the Malang star had celebrated her birthday with Krishna and her mom Ayesha Shroff at their house. On the work front, Disha Patani has Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra keep it casual & stylish in athleisure as they get snapped at airport

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram

You may like these
Disha Patani sets temperature soaring with her latest bikini pic; Tiger Shroff's sis Krishna calls her ‘inspo’
Disha Patani calls Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna 'Hot' as the latter stuns in bikini by the pool; Take a look
Tiger Shroff shares a glimpse of acoustic version of his song Unbelievable; Disha Patani, Krishna are in awe
Tiger Shroff & sister Krishna Shroff cling to mom Ayesha in a childhood photo; Disha Patani calls it ‘so cute’
Not Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria is missing Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff amid lockdown
Disha Patani’s fun birthday TikTok with Tiger Shroff’s mom & sister makes fans miss Baaghi 3 star in the frame
Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Good job Disha

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Krishna is beautiful

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement