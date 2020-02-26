Disha Patani turns into a sultry siren for Do You Love Me song in Baaghi 3; Full track out tomorrow; WATCH

Disha Patani will be seen oozing oomph in Baaghi 3’s new song Do You Love Me. The teaser was shared by Tiger Shroff and the full song will be out tomorrow. Check it out.

On Wednesday morning, Tiger Shroff teased fans with a glimpse from Baaghi 3’s new song Do You Love Me that features and now, the actor himself has shared a snippet of the video to announce the arrival of the song tomorrow. Featuring Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani, Do You Love Me is a remake of a British producer TroyBoi's Do you and is crooned by Nikhita Gandhi. While the still didn’t showcase Disha’s face, in the teaser of Baaghi 3 song, we can see the gorgeous star oozing hotness with her moves.

Taking to social media, Baaghi 3’s team, Tiger, Shraddha, Disha and others, shared the teaser of the song and announced that it will be out tomorrow. In the video, we can see Disha clad in a green two piece bling outfit as she takes to the dance floor and sets it on fire with her hot moves. While the gorgeous star stole the show with her sizzling moves, once can’t ignore the fact that she looked spectacular in her sultry look in Baaghi 3’s song.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff teases with a sizzling glimpse of Disha Patani in Baaghi 3 song and asks her ‘Do You Love Me’)

Tiger shared the teaser and wrote, “Get ready to get your groove on with @DishPatani . #DoYouLoveMe song out tomorrow.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Do You Love Me has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and will be out tomorrow. While speaking about the song to Mid-Day, Disha mentioned that she has never tried this style of dance before and was excited to do it. The gorgeous diva has been a part of the Baaghi franchise in Baaghi 2. In Baaghi 3, Disha will only feature in this special song. Baaghi 3’s songs Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 with Tiger and have managed to leave the audience in awe and are trending on charts. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Read More