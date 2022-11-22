Disha Patani turns up the heat in a black bikini; Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna reacts

Actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user. She is often seen treating fans with her stunning pictures. Apart from that, she also keeps sharing cute pictures and videos of her pets. On Tuesday afternoon, she took to Instagram and shared a hot mirror selfie. The actress upped the hotness quotient on the 'Gram.

In the bathroom selfie, Disha is seen sporting a chic black bikini with a white bathrobe. She is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body like a true diva. With the no-makeup look and a wet hairdo, Disha definitely is soaring the temperatures. Sharing the picture with her fans on her handle, she wrote, "Eat your carbs." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped a comment on it. She commented, "Yes, Ma’am!" Disha and Krishna share a sisterly bond and they are often seen together in the city. Despite her breakup rumours with Tiger, the actress and his sister are seen commenting on each other's social media posts. Arjun Kapoor and Alaya F were mighty impressed as they liked Disha's picture. Even her fans were seen dropping heart and fire emojis.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have not parted ways

Earlier, it was reported that the duo has called it quits. But Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that the couple is very much together and they never broke up. A source close to Tiger revealed, "Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that couple leaves home together to work out."

Work front

Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Next, she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.