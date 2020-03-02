Disha Patani: This unseen PHOTO of the Radhe actress with a fan is worth your attention; Take a look

We have recently come across a rare and unseen picture of Disha Patani with one of her fans on Instagram. Check out the picture.

’s name can be taken among those actors of B-town who have been able to carve a niche in the industry within a very short period. The beautiful actress became a household name when she appeared in an advertisement for a popular chocolate brand which was followed by her debut in Bollywood with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Now, Disha has become one of the most sought after actresses and the reasons behind this are quite obvious.

Apart from being a brilliant and stylish actress, Disha is also known to be a very sweet and humble person. We have recently come across an unseen picture of the Baaghi 2 actress in which she is seen posing with one of her fans. The actress is seen holding a plate of eatables which is probably gifted by her fan. Disha is wearing a comfortable grey t-shirt and grey shorts. She has also tied her hair up into a messy bun.

Check out the picture of Disha Patani with her fan below:

On the professional front, the actress has some interesting projects coming up this year. Disha will be collaborating with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will also be seen in KTina which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie is a biopic that is reportedly based on the life of Ekta herself. Coming back to Disha, the actress has recently stolen hearts again through her dance moves in the song Do You Love Me from the movie Baaghi 3.

