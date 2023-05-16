Disha Patani ups hotness quotient with NEW bikini pic; BFF Mouni Roy calls her 'stunner'

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. She often treats fans with her stunning videos from the gym and set major fitness goals. Not only that but Disha is also seen setting the Internet on fire with her beach pictures. She flaunts her toned physique in chic bikinis. On Tuesday afternoon, Disha was seen soaring temperatures as she shared a breathtaking picture with her fans.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Disha Patani's new bikini picture

In the picture, Disha is upping the hotness quotient in a black bikini. She is seen flaunting her hourglass figure while chilling by the pool. The actress is beating the heat in the most glamorous way possible. Disha shared the picture on Instagram without any caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, netizens went gaga over it. A lot of people were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "East or West Disha patani is the Best." Another user wrote, "Issliye May me kaafi Garmi badh gayi." Her new BFF Mouni Roy wrote, "stunner" and added fire and lovestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film was slated to release in July this year, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers recently that the makers are looking for a new date. A source revealed, "Yodha is a film dear to everyone at Dharma and they are confident that this one will conquer the box office. The film warranted a better release date with clear window rather than arriving in the midst of multiple other films at the box office. After contemplating on various dates, they have locked 15th September as the date of Yodha's arrival."

Apart from this, Disha has Project K co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The shoot was put on hold recently after Big B suffered an injury on the sets. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the much-awaited film will release in January 2024. She also has Suriya 42 in the pipeline.

