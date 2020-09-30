  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani upset with Hathras incident; Joins Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to demand justice

A day after the Hathras gang-rape victim succumbed to her injuries, Disha Patani shared a post on social media to share her thoughts over the incident.
19204 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani upset with Hathras incident; Joins Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to demand justiceDisha Patani upset with Hathras incident; Joins Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to demand justice
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Hathras incident is all over the news lately. After all, the case has left the nation shocked as a 20 year old young woman was brutally gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh two weeks ago. The victim, who was battling for her life in a hospital in the national capital, succumbed to her injuries on September 29. Her unfortunate demise has sparked outrage across the nation and people have come out in her support and demanding justice for the victim.

Not just the aam aadmi, but several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and others, Kriti Sanon had taken to social media and expressed their anger and disappointment over the Hathras incident. Joining them, Disha Patani also shared a post in her Instagram story to express her disappointment over what transpired with the victim and sought justice for her. The post featured a sketch of a girl (victim of Hathras case) with a bleeding tongue and had a message which read as “Justice For Manisha”.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s message for Hathras gang-rape incident:

Recently, Anushka Sharma also shared a post on Instagram condemning the incident and wrote that she has been devastated upon hearing about Hathras gang-rape incident. She wrote, “The horrific story of Hathras gang rape has devastated me. I sincerely hope that strictest punishment is given to the barbaric men who have carried out such a horrific, inhuman act on a young life and caused her family irreparable pain.” On the other hand, Kareena shared apologised to the deceased victim for the barbaric incident that took place in Hathras and sought justice for the victim in her note on Instagram.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma says she is devastated by Hathras incident; Demands strict punishment for the barbaric men

Credits :Disha Patani's Instagram

Latest Videos
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

#Tranny. Chup hoja.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Item girl gyaan de raha hain.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement