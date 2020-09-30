Disha Patani upset with Hathras incident; Joins Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to demand justice

A day after the Hathras gang-rape victim succumbed to her injuries, Disha Patani shared a post on social media to share her thoughts over the incident.

The Hathras incident is all over the news lately. After all, the case has left the nation shocked as a 20 year old young woman was brutally gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh two weeks ago. The victim, who was battling for her life in a hospital in the national capital, succumbed to her injuries on September 29. Her unfortunate demise has sparked outrage across the nation and people have come out in her support and demanding justice for the victim.

Not just the aam aadmi, but several Bollywood celebrities like , , Richa Chadha and others, Kriti Sanon had taken to social media and expressed their anger and disappointment over the Hathras incident. Joining them, also shared a post in her Instagram story to express her disappointment over what transpired with the victim and sought justice for her. The post featured a sketch of a girl (victim of Hathras case) with a bleeding tongue and had a message which read as “Justice For Manisha”.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s message for Hathras gang-rape incident:

Recently, also shared a post on Instagram condemning the incident and wrote that she has been devastated upon hearing about Hathras gang-rape incident. She wrote, “The horrific story of Hathras gang rape has devastated me. I sincerely hope that strictest punishment is given to the barbaric men who have carried out such a horrific, inhuman act on a young life and caused her family irreparable pain.” On the other hand, Kareena shared apologised to the deceased victim for the barbaric incident that took place in Hathras and sought justice for the victim in her note on Instagram.

