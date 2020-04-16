Disha Patani is a vision in a red ethnic outfit in these BTS shots from her 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga

Like always, Disha Patani looks stunning in a red lehenga and can be seen flaunting her back in these BTS photos from her 2017 film.

often creates stir with her uber hot photos on social media. From workouts to photoshoots to posing with her pets, the actress keeps her 33.5 million fans hooked to her Instagram. And it is these fans who are making sure to keep fan clubs alive since no new photos of the actress have been spotted in almost a month. Given the lockdown, celebs have made sure to stay indoors and are also urging their fans to do the same.

Today, we came across some photos of Disha shared by her fan club. The picture dates back to 2017 when the actress was busy shooting for her film Kung Fu Yoga. The BTS photo shows Disha decked up in her dance costume. Like always, the actress looks stunning in a red lehenga and can be seen flaunting her back. Disha was seen wearing this outfit in Kung Fu Yoga's song titled Goosebump.

Check out Disha Patani's throwback photos from the sets of her 2017 film:

Just last week, Disha wished her Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan a happy birthday by sharing an adorable photo of Instagram. Disha wrote, "Happiest b’day taguuu this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most."

Credits :Pinkvilla

