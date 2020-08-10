  1. Home
Disha Patani is a vision in white as she poses on a beach in this throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani has recently shared an old picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. Check it out.
25112 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani does not need any introduction. The stunning diva has been ruling the hearts of everyone ever since she made her official entry into Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been a part of multiple movies since then most of which have been termed superhits. We cannot forget to mention Disha’s utter beauty and impeccable style sense here that has a separate fan base. She never fails to impress us with her unique style statements.

As we speak of this, Disha has recently gone down her memory lane and shared one of her throwback pictures on Instagram. The actress is wearing a white bralette teamed up with a pair of matching denim shorts and a white shirt. She leaves her hair open as usual and flaunts a pair of cool shades while posing for the picture in some unknown beach. There is no denying that the actress looks absolutely stunning here.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (dishapatani) on

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. She will collaborate with Salman Khan next for Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is also roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and her first look from the movie has been revealed a long time back. Disha will feature in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: Disha Patani looks undeniably stunning in pink co ords as she poses for the camera in a throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

