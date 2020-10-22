Disha Patani wards off the midweek blues as she shows her makeup skills in a new PHOTO

Disha Patani is an avid social media user and her timeline is proof. Meanwhile, she has recently shared a new picture on Instagram.

never fails to grab attention whenever she shares something on social media. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following for all the obvious reasons. After having made her acting debut in South films, Disha ventured into Bollywood with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. That was just the beginning and now the gorgeous diva is an inevitable part of Bollywood. She also happens to be an avid social media user.

The Bharat actress has now shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. Disha Patani loves showing off her makeup skills at times and this is what she did in her latest picture. The actress shares a flawless selfie by stating that the makeup has been done by her. Clad in a black jacket, she flaunts a nude makeup look while opting for glossy pink lip colour and blush-filled cheeks.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani last featured in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress will next feature alongside in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. The gorgeous beauty will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Her first look from the movie has been already unveiled on social media. Disha is a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that also features John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

