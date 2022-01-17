Disha Patani, why so sensational? See new PIC from her Maldives vacation

Disha Patani is currently one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Disha made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. Since then Disha has earned an army of fans who are hooked to her pictures and videos on social media. Disha, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her life with netizens while they keep coming back for more. Speaking of which, earlier today, Disha shared another photo on the ‘gram and it is stunning, to say the least.

Disha Patani is a true-blue beach person, and her Instagram feed is proof. The actress loves spending time under the sun, surrounded by water and sand. Every now and then, Disha posts a picture of her from the beach which leaves fans mesmerized. Today was one such occasion, when the actress dropped another picture from her Maldives vacation looking absolutely sensuous. In the picture, she can be seen standing with her back to the camera, as she looks over her shoulders.

The actress is seen clad in a loose checkered shirt over her bikini, while her damp and disheveled hair is left open. The sunset gives a beautiful silhouette effect to the picture. Disha shared the picture with an emoji of a palm tree on a beach.

Take a look:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha where she will feature with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

