Disha Patani wins hearts with the pout game in a throwback PHOTO with her friends

Disha Patani is one of the most popular divas of Bollywood. Meanwhile, check out one of her rare throwback pictures.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: August 12, 2020 02:19 am
Disha Patani made her debut in Bollywood in 2016 with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. Post that, she became an instrumental part of the Hindi film industry. Despite being just a few movies old, the diva continues to attract a huge fan base all over the country owing to her outstanding performances, style statements, and of course killer expressions. Disha’s photos instantly go viral on social media whenever they are being shared.

Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the actress in which she is seen posing for the camera with two of her friends. Disha completely aces the pout game here and her adorable expressions are simply adorable. She is clad in a pink spaghetti top and matching lowers as can be seen in the picture. Moreover, there is no denying this fact that Disha looks pretty even without makeup and this old picture is proof.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-thriller Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features Salman Khan. Apart from that, she is a part of KTina that has been backed by Ekta Kapoor. Disha has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.

Credits :Instagram

