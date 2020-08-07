  • facebook
Disha Patani wins the internet with her captivating smile as she poses with her friend in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. Meanwhile, take a look at one of her rare throwback pictures.
Disha Patani wins the internet with her captivating smile as she poses with her friend in a throwback PHOTO
Despite being just a few films old, Disha Patani is considered one of the most popular actresses of the Hindi film industry. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. She went to feature in many other movies that include Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, etc. Disha has always been appreciated for her spectacular performances in movies. Apart from that, her utter beauty and unique style statements are worth praises.

Well, Disha seems to have always been quite the charmer. If you do not believe us then you should have a look at one of the rare throwback pictures of the actress. She is posing happily for the picture along with a friend. The actress is wearing a black crop top with front zip and a matching floral skirt in which she looks stunning. Unlike current times, her hair appears a little wavy but yet again, the stunning diva wins hearts with her captivating smile.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the good old days... #besties #olddays #funtime #oldisgold #dishapatani #bestfriendgoals

A post shared by Disha patani fan page (dishapatanibolly) on

On the work front, Disha’s latest release is Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The actress will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that has been backed by Prabhu Deva. She will feature in KTina that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Disha is also a part of Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

