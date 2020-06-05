Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha on her birthday with an endearing selfie; Calls her ‘my beauty’

Disha Patani took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff. The gorgeous star shared an adorable photo with Tiger’s mother on her special day.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of this, Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff is celebrating it today. Today marks Ayesha Shroff’s birthday and since last night, wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Now, Tiger’s close friend and Baaghi 2 co-actor too has taken to social media to pen a sweet wish for Ayesha Shroff. Disha and Tiger have been buddies for a long time and rumours about them seeing each other also keep coming in.

Disha shares a close bond with Tiger’s family and hence, she took to social media to wish Ayesha Shroff on the special occasion. The Radhe star took to her Instagram story and shared a photo with Ayesha Shroff. In the selfie, we can see Disha and Ayesha smiling the widest as they posed for a photo. Clad in casuals, both of them looked pretty in the throwback photo. The two gorgeous women smiled and clicked the selfie. Disha penned a birthday wish for Tiger’s mom and called her ‘my beauty.’

Also Read|Disha Patani’s ‘quarantine mood’ triggers her to pose for a gorgeous selfie; Tiger Shroff is all hearts for it

Disha shared the photo and wrote, “Happy bday my beautyyyy.” The adorable selfie of the duo left netizens in awe of the same. Last evening, Krishna Shroff also shared a pretty photo with her mom and wished her on social media.

Here is Disha Patani’s wish for Tiger Shroff’s mom:

Meanwhile, often Disha comments on Ayesha’s photos and vice versa. The Radhe star shares an extremely close bond with Tiger’s family and often joins them for outings. Amid the lockdown, Disha and Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff’s TikTok videos went viral on social media. On the work front, Disha was last seen in a special song in Baaghi 3. She will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with .

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×