Disha Patani wows the internet with her monochrome magic in a gorgeous selfie; Take a look

Disha Patani took to social media to share a stunning selfie. The Radhe star spent time goofing around with filters and she picked monochrome for the latest selfie.

Actress never fails to leave her fans in awe of her looks and her photos give all a sneak peek into her chic style. From nailing swimsuits to slaying in casual attire or rocking ethnic wear, Disha has managed to become a style icon for many young girls. Not just her picture-perfect photoshoot clicks, even her selfies become a rage among her fans and speaking of this, Disha managed to light up the internet with her recent post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha dropped a photo of herself as she goofed around with filters. For her selfie, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a black lacy top with a low neckline. The Baaghi 2 star showed off her perfect collar bones as she stared straight at the camera and posed for a picture-perfect selfie. The actress even indulged in an 'Ask Me' session on social media with fans and revealed several things about herself in the same to everyone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. She even was a part of Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 in a special song. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The makers are reportedly eyeing Eid 2020 for its release. Besides this, she also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photo:

