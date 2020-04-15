Disha Patani wows the Internet as she rescues an injured bird amid lockdown; SEE PHOTO

Disha Patani stepped out amid quarantine to save an injured bird and fans hail the Malang actress for her kind act

, just like all of us, is in quarantine, and besides working out, Disha has been spending ample time with her pet and as proof, she often posts photos with her pet on social media while she is goofing around and having fun. And amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are indoors in quarantine, we got our hands on a photo which has Disha Patani wearing a mask as she stepped out to save an injured kite.

We all know that Disha Patani loves animals, having 2 dogs and 2 cats at her house and when Disha saw a kite injured on the roads, she stepped out to save it. Later, this Baaghi actress posed for a photo after she successfully rescued the animal. Ever since the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have been speaking about pet care during and urging people to not abandon their pets as they don’t cause Coronavirus. In the latest, posted a video with this pet and urged citizens to not abandon their dogs and take care of them.

Yesterday, it was being reported that amidst the lockdown, Disha Patani has been living with Tiger Shroff at his residence in Mumbai. That’s right! A report claimed that Disha may be staying with the Shroff’s amidst the COVID 19 lockdown because a week back, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in which she gave the credit of her makeup to Disha and what is interesting is that in the photo, it seems that the reflection that appears of the person clicking Krishna’s photo was of Disha. Well, if this is true, then we are sure that there is definitely something more than friendship between Tiger and Disha, who otherwise always claim to be just friends. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Ek Villain 2.

Check out the photo of Disha Patani as she saves a bird amid lockdown:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×