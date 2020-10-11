Disha Patani wraps up the shoot of Radhe co starring Salman Khan; Shares PHOTO with her team

Salman Khan and Disha Patani resumed shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai sometime back. Now, the actress has shared a post to announce the wrapping up of the same.

The COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown in the country adversely affected the entertainment industry. The shooting schedules of many movies, television shows, and web shows came to a halt owing to the same. However, the shoots resumed again sometime back as a part of the unlock phase. Amidst all this, and also resumed the shoot of their upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Both of them also announced the same on their social media handles.

And now, Disha Patani has finally completed the shoot for the same. The actress has announced this piece of news on social media. She writes on her Instagram post, “#radhe packup. Thank you my lovely team for being the best ever.” The stunning diva also shares a photo along with her post in which she is posing with her glam team. Disha looks undeniably pretty in a black t-shirt as she flaunts her flawless skin and flashes a captivating smile.

A few days back, Salman Khan had also announced on social media about having resumed shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor is currently also shooting for Bigg Boss 14. The movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva. It also features Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Megha Akash in pivotal roles. It happens to be a remake of the South Korean movie titled Veteran. Radhe was earlier scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, but got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

