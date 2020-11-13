  1. Home
Disha Patani's avatar in a bikini on the beach sets the internet on fire; Tiger Shroff's mom & sister love it

Disha Patani is winning hearts with her stunning pics from the Maldives vacation and we can’t get enough of her panache.
Mumbai
Disha Patani's avatar in a bikini on the beach sets the internet on fire; Tiger Shroff's mom & sister love itDisha Patani's avatar in a bikini on the beach sets the internet on fire; Tiger Shroff's mom & sister love it
Disha Patani, who is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives these days, has been on a photosharing spree giving a glimpse of her happy moments from her holiday. Her Instagram account is filled with stunning pics from the Maldives and given the massive fan following the actress enjoys, each of her posts grabbing a lot of attention. Keeping up with this trajectory, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has once again shared a beautiful picture of herself flaunting her beach mode.

In the pic, Disha was seen slaying in a red bikini as she walked on a beach while soaking in the Madives sun. While it was difficult to take eyes off her, the post was inundated with massive love from the fans. Amid the ones commenting were Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s mommy Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff who were in awe of the actress’ beach avatar. Ayesha commented “Woah deeeshu” followed by fire emoji. On the other hand, Krishna wrote, “Daaaayum!” along with heart in eyes emoji.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s recent Instagram post:

Earlier, Disha had shared a photo in which she is seen sitting on the balcony of her room and admiring the view of the deep blue seawater. Not just this, she is seen feeling the cool breeze as she enjoys the view.

Talking about the work front, Disha, who was last seen 2019 release romantic action thriller Malang, is working on Salman Khan’s upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie will also star Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead.

