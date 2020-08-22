Disha Patani's cute expression is unmissable as she holds her favourite jacket in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani is the queen of expressions and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out one of her cute throwback pictures.

made her official entry into Bollywood with the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 and has gradually become an instrumental part of the industry. It isn’t surprising that her fan following is huge and has been multiplying every single day! Right from Baaghi 2 to Malang and other movies, Disha has never failed to impress us with her brilliant acting prowess and there is no denying this fact. Apart from that, her utter beauty and fashion sense get a special mention here.

Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the actress that deserves your attention. Disha is holding a skin-coloured jacket close to her that makes us figure out it’s a favourite one of the actress. She looks amazing clad in a pink bralette and matching shorts but it is her cute expression that grabs all our attention here. The actress looks flawless even without makeup and what better picture than this one which proves the same!

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in the action-thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The audience got to see a new side of the actress as she played a grey character for the first time in the movie. Meanwhile, she has also been roped in alongside in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Credits :Instagram

