  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani's cute expression is unmissable as she holds her favourite jacket in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani is the queen of expressions and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out one of her cute throwback pictures.
Mumbai
Disha Patani's cute expression is unmissable as she holds her favourite jacket in a throwback PHOTODisha Patani's cute expression is unmissable as she holds her favourite jacket in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani made her official entry into Bollywood with the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 and has gradually become an instrumental part of the industry. It isn’t surprising that her fan following is huge and has been multiplying every single day! Right from Baaghi 2 to Malang and other movies, Disha has never failed to impress us with her brilliant acting prowess and there is no denying this fact. Apart from that, her utter beauty and fashion sense get a special mention here. 

Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the actress that deserves your attention. Disha is holding a skin-coloured jacket close to her that makes us figure out it’s a favourite one of the actress. She looks amazing clad in a pink bralette and matching shorts but it is her cute expression that grabs all our attention here. The actress looks flawless even without makeup and what better picture than this one which proves the same! 

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cutipie. . . #dishapatani #cutie #sweet #beautiful

A post shared by Disha patani fan page (dishapatanibolly) on

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in the action-thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The audience got to see a new side of the actress as she played a grey character for the first time in the movie. Meanwhile, she has also been roped in alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Also Read: Disha Patani's throwback PHOTO with a friend besides the swimming pool reminds us of pre lockdown days

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement