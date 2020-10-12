Disha Patani's 'cute' reaction to Tiger Shroff and his mom Ayesha's sweet pic clicked by Krishna is priceless

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are extremely close to their mom Ayesha Shroff. On Monday, Ayesha shared an endearing photo with Tiger on social media and left Disha Patani in complete awe of the duo.

Actor Tiger Shroff often shares adorable photos on social media with his family and leaves his fans in awe. However, on Monday, it was Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff who surprised him with an adorable post on social media where the Baaghi 3 star was seen adorably embracing his mother. Interestingly, the photo was clicked by Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and the fact was revealed by his mom in her caption. Seeing the cute photo, , who is extremely close to Tiger and his family, could not resist and dropped a cute comment on it.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger's mom Ayesha shared a cute photo in which the Baaghi 3 actor could be seen smiling away while holding onto his mom in his arms. His mom shared the photo and expressed that the photo was captured by her other love and she tagged Krishna Shroff in it. Seeing the cute photo of the mother and son, Disha left her take on it in the comment section.

Ayesha wrote, "In the arms of one love and shot by my other love @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff." Disha wrote, "so cute," with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Shaira Ahmed Khan also left a comment and wrote, "The best mom son ...Soooo cute."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and his mom's photo:

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger have been spotted a couple of times in the city post the unlock. Often, the two drop sweet comments on each other's posts on social media and grab eyeballs. On the work front, Disha recently wrapped up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . On the other hand, Tiger's recent single Unbelievable has managed to impress fans and is a chartbuster. Tiger will now be seen in Heropanti 2. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Credits :Ayesha Shroff Instagram

