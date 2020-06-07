Disha Patani's deadlifts in THIS throwback video gives us major fitspiration to workout during the lockdown

Disha Patani pulls off strength training like a pro in her throwback video and it is making us want to hit the gym right away.

When we talk about fitness, is one of the B-Town celebrities whose name comes up invariably. Be it Saturday or Sunday, the Malang actress is known for never skipping a day at the gym. Disha Patani marked her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Playing a sweet and simple girl in her first film to showing off her svelte figure in her recent, Disha Patani has shown an incredible transformation. The actress often shares a glimpse of her workout regime in her Instagram videos.

Disha Patani follows a strict fitness routine and we often find inspiring photos and videos of her on her Instagram handle. As we stumble upon this throwback video where the actress is seen pulling off strength training like a pro, it is giving us major fitspiration to workout during the lockdown. As seen in the video, Disha is doing deadlifts with 140pounds in the first set, with 4 repetitions and with 110 pounds in the second set with 10 repetitions and oh boy! Don't we want to start exercising already?

Check out the video:

Besides being a fitness enthusiast, Disha is also a top-notch fashionista! While she's always a step ahead of everyone else when it comes to fitness, she makes sure he doesn't compromise with style and her video is proof. Disha is sweating it out by lifting heavy weights but at the same time, she's looking like an absolute diva in a white tank top and purple singlet paired with powder blue shorts and black sports shoes.

