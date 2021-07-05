Disha Patani's electrifying moves in 'Kiss Me More' dance cover win over Tiger Shroff, Krishna & Ayesha Shroff

Actress Disha Patani dropped a new dance video on Doja Cat's song Kiss Me More recently. Her dance moves left everyone impressed including rumoured beau Tiger Shroff and his family.

Actress has never failed to win hearts with her performances in films and now, she is going all out to impress her fans with her dance covers on YouTube. Recently, she shared a new dance video on Doja Cat's song Kiss Me More and her killer moves have left everyone stunned. Not just fans, her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff also have loved her dance moves and their comments on her post are proof.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha dropped a glimpse of her dance moves on the popular song Kiss Me More. In the video, she is seen grooving to the beats of the song in white co-ords and a cool pair of sunnies. Her quirky look with killer moves seems to have impressed her fans as well as Tiger, his mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna. They took to the comment section on Instagram and dropped lovely reactions. Tiger wrote, "This is so cool." Ayesha wrote, "Super Cute!!" Krishna Shroff loved it and commented, "You fire." Disha's sister Khushboo Patani also reacted to it.

Take a look:

The video was also shared on Disha's YouTube channel and it managed to garner a lot of love from her fans. The actress has previously also shared dance cover videos on songs like Mere Naseeb Mein, WAP, Tap In and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Now, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 11, 2022. Besides this, she also has a project titled KTina.

Also Read|WATCH: Tiger Shroff wishes his 'villain' Disha Patani with the sweetest birthday video

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×