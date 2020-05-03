Disha Patani's feeling post lockdown wins Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff's heart; Watch video

Disha Patani shares her feeling post-lockdown by sharing an adorable video of her pet dog Goku who is running freely in the garden.

Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. From sharing stunning selfies to posting some amazing workout videos, everyone has their social media game on point. Recently, it was announced that the lockdown in India has been extended till 17th May due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus. While everyone is eagerly waiting to go out and roam around post the lockdown, has shared her feeling post-lockdown on her social media account.

Sharing an adorable video of her pet dog Goku, who is running freely in the garden and is having a fun time doing so, Disha wrote, "My goku #postlockdown." As soon as the Malang actress posted the video, fans started commenting with hearts on the post. Not only fans but even Disha's best friend and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff commented, "He's the cuuuuuuuuutest (with smiley and heart emojis)." This is not the first time Tiger's mom has commented on the MS Dhoni actress's post. She has previously as well showered hearts on her post. Not only Ayesha Shroff but even Tiger's sister Krishna often comments and showers like on Disha's post.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been keeping her fans updated while being at home with her pets. From chilling with her pets to trying her hand at makeup, Disha has been putting this time to the best use. On the work front, Disha featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and . Apart from this, she will be seen in Radhe with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film’s shoot was stopped due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. It is slated to release on Eid 2020.

