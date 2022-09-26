Disha Patani's freestyle dance on Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Manike’ is too good to miss

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and gave several hits thereafter. Apart from her movies, the actress is known to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. To name a few, the multi-skilled star is known for her talents in acting, fitness, action, fashion and dance. Her Instagram timeline is a one-stop-shop for all things fun, glamorous and exciting. The actress, who is also a skilled dancer, often shares videos of her grooving to the newest tracks with the ease of an expert.

The Malang actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of her, dancing flawlessly with her dance partners in the Manike version of Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. Dressed in a grey crop top, loose pants and an oversized jacket, Disha looks comfortable and stylish in the clip that has left fans impressed. In the caption of the video, Disha wrote, “and THAT’s how it’s done! When are you doing yours?” And, the fans have flooded the comment section with love and several heart emojis.”

Talking about the song, Manike features Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God and it is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe. Thank God is a T-Series Films and Maruti International production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Disha Patani’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.

