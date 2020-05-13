Disha Patani's glowing, flawless selfie is sure to send her fans into a frenzy; Check it out

Disha Patani has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Check out her latest post.

Despite being just a few films old, the very beautiful has been able to rule the hearts of the audience within a short period. The stunning diva’s popularity rose to greater heights post her stint in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. Needless to say, Disha can make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty and beautiful smile. Her unique style statements have been a talk of the town too.

In the midst of all this, the Malang star has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to ward off your quarantine blues. Disha is posing for the picture while donning a black printed t-shirt. As we can see in the picture, she opts for a minimal makeup look while letting down her hair and chooses a light pink lip color to suit her attire. Nonetheless, her glowing skin in the selfie is sure to send her fans into a frenzy.

Check out Disha Patani’s latest picture below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani stole hearts with her stellar performance and amazing dance moves in the movie Bharat last year. She stunned everyone by playing a grey character in her latest release Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. Disha will then be seen in KTina backed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

