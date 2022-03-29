Disha Patani's goofy rendition of 'Jadu Hai Nasha Hai' will leave you in splits; WATCH

Disha Patani is one of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses. She made her acting debut in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and she hasn't looked back since. She has a sizable social media following, and she updates her admirers on a regular basis with facts from her personal life. Her Instagram is chock-full of breathtaking photographs and videos, and it's a must-see for her followers. However, that’s not all that you find on her Instagram account! Disha is also quite the jester and often puts funny content that leaves her audience in splits. And her recent Instagram stories are a proof of that.

On Monday evening, Disha put up a goofy video of herself as she exaggeratedly acted to one of the old melodies ‘Jadu Hai Nasha Hai’. She was in her pj’s and looked absolutely adorable. In the video, she could be seen giving the camera a poker face. As the part when Shreya sung ‘Dekhti hai teri nazrein’ came, she zoomed in on her face and made a super funny face. Haha, we love a woman with wit and humour!

Check Disha's story HERE

Earlier, she posted a gorgeous beach picture of her with a hilarious twist. While the pic had all the elements to raise the temperature, Disha soon got everyone laughing as she compared herself to a seal. In fact, she went on to share similar pics of the animal while it was submerged in water. Numerous celebs and even rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff couldn’t stop laughing at the ridiculous comparison.

