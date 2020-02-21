Disha Patani's impressive flip will compel you to leave the sack and hit the gym; Watch Video

Disha Patani is currently busy with her next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati.

, who was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is one big fitness enthusiast. The actress makes sure to work out and sweat it out at the gym despite her busy schedule. Disha is often seen posting videos of her workout on her social media account. The actress is an inspiration to many and motivates her fans to workout in style. For her workout does not mean only sweating it out in the gym with the dumbles, she also does kickboxing, backflips, front flips and etc to strengthen her core.

Recently, a video of Disha doing a side flip has gone viral on social media. Disha is wearing a white sleeveless top and black track pants. The actress is acing her side flip like a pro giving major fitness motivation to her fans. Disha looks dedicated to her workout. Well, the actress's video for sure will make you hit the gym right away. Recently, Disha was spotted doing some heavy-duty wide squats with some weights. The actress never fails to create an impression with her fans.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is currently busy with her next film- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside . The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020. Disha Patani will also be seen in KTina which is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment and was announced on 9 October 2019. It is scheduled to release in 2020.

Check out Disha Patani's video here:

Credits :Instagram

