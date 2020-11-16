  1. Home
Disha Patani's killer moves to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's WAP are 'LIT' as Tiger Shroff aptly comments

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to drop a video of her dance cover of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song WAP. The Malang star left her close friends Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff mighty impressed by her moves.
Actor Disha Patani is currently holidaying in the Maldives and making the most of it before she returns to the city. Amid this, she recently dropped a dance choreography video on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song WAP on her social media and left everyone, including Tiger Shroff, mighty impressed. While Disha loves to shake a leg on various songs, she often drops choreography covers on popular numbers on social media. Fans love every bit of those and well, the latest one is going viral due to her smooth moves. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a video of herself grooving to Cardi and Megan's WAP song. Clad in a cutout sweatshirt, oversized ripped jeans and an orange tee, Disha looked gorgeous as she grooved and nailed every step like a pro. She is seen dancing with two other people in the video. While her moves were killer, her expressions too were amazing enough to hold everyone's attention including that of Tiger and his sister Krishna Shroff. 

Seeing Disha's style in the video, Tiger's sister wanted to raid her closet and the actress completely agreed to it. On the other hand, Tiger commented, "Cleannn" with fire emoticon on Disha's video.

Take a look at Disha Patani's dance and Tiger Shroff's comment:

Meanwhile, Disha has been dropping glimpses from her Maldivian holiday. Recently, when she dropped a stunning photo in a swimsuit on the beach, fans were left speechless. The gorgeous star stunned in a bikini on the beach and set the internet on fire. Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is helmed by Prabhudheva. Apart from this, she also has KTina and Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. 

