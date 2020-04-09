Disha Patani's latest Instagram post is all about dressing up for the living room and it's too relatable

Disha Patani is keeping her fans hooked to her Instagram with her lockdown look. Check it out below.

Just like you and me, , too, is locked up inside her house and the actress is making sure to keep herself busy and not lose track of time. From working out to spending time with her dog, Disha Patani is keeping her fans entertained. Just yesterday, the actress shared a picture with one of her favourite persons of all time -- Jackie Chan and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for him. And now, as is the situation with many of us, Disha is missing dressing up and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself lounging on a couch while being all dressed up is a little too relatable during this lockdown period. In the photo, Disha can be seen donning a pair of jeans, black boots all the way up to her knees and a white lace bustier. While Disha undoubtedly looks hot, we are in love with her lockdown look.

Check out the photo below:

Apart from some hardcore workouts, Disha is also spending her time snuggling her dog in bed. She shared a video of the same on her Instagram Story. A few days, the actress also flaunted her washboard abs in what looked like a picture taken after an intense workout. The actress sizzled on screen for a dance number in Baaghi 3 and won over her fans with her dance moves.

What are your thoughts on Disha's lockdown look? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

