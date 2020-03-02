Disha Patani's latest PHOTO in a stunning yellow dress is all about grace and perfection

Disha Patani has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen flaunting a stunning yellow dress. Check out the picture of the Radhe actress.

is winning accolades all over the country with the release of her dance number ‘Do You Love Me’ from Baaghi 3. Her amazing dance moves and utter beauty are sure to mesmerize anyone in the song and there is no second doubt about this fact. The actress had shown her dancing skills last year itself when she grooved with to the tunes of ‘Slow Motion’ from the movie Bharat. Moreover, she displays her acting prowess in every movie.

The MS Dhoni actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She frequently updates them from time to time with bits and pieces related to her life. Disha has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is undeniably unmissable! The actress looks surreal as she is seen wearing a yellow bodycon dress in the picture. Moreover, how Disha is admiring herself while looking at the mirror is all about beauty, grace, and elegance. She has also mentioned in the caption about doing the makeup all by herself!

Check out the picture of Disha Patani below:

On the work front, the actress has kick-started this year on a good note with the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The action-thriller has received a positive response from the audiences too. She has now two more movies lined up in her kitty that include KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha will be teaming up with Salman Khan for the second time in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe after Bharat. Her movie KTina has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

(ALSO READ: Disha Patani: This unseen PHOTO of the Radhe actress with a fan is worth your attention; Take a look)

Credits :Instagram

Read More