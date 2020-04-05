Disha Patani's lockdown struggles include getting bit by a mosquito right in the middle of her face; Watch

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Disha Patani shares a selfie video in which the actress looks cute despite getting bit by a mosquito right in the middle of her face.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been advised to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. After PM Narendra Modi's announcement on lockdown, people are home quarantined and have been advised to do so for their safety. Bollywood celebrities are using this time doing their best. Celebrities have become more active on social media during this period. While some are sharing about their hidden talents with fans, some are posting hilarious photos and videos. Celebrities are updating their fans with the titbit of their life during this quarantine period.

Recently, shared a mosquito bite selfie video on her Instagram story. The actress who is lying on her bed or sofa, using the superzoom heart filter is showing a mosquito bite which is right in the middle of her face. Despite the mosquito bite, the actress still looks cute and is winning hearts from fans. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "When mosquito bites right at the centre of your face." Recently, Disha had shared a few pics oh her pet Bella who is donning a pink colour top with 'Mommy favourite child' written on it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will be collaborating with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. She will be also seen in KTina which has been helmed by the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. Disha has been roped in for Ek Villain 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It will be directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name.

Check out Disha Patani's video here:

