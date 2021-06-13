Disha Patani's Naruto & Jujutsu Kaisen themed birthday gifts are every anime lover's dream

Disha Patani, who turns 29 today is celebrating her special day at home, and has been receiving some anime love! Check it out below.

Birthday girl is an anime lover and there are no two ways about it! The actress who turns 29 today is celebrating her special day from the confines of her home but that does not make it any less special. Disha's fans have taken social media by storm to wish the actress and she has been making it to the trends page.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl also has been sharing a few glimpses on social media. To make her birthday special, Disha was gifted with a big bouquet of pink and purple flowers. The actress shared a photo of the stunning flowers and even gave a glimpse of her cute little gifts.

Being the anime lover that she is, Disha received two separate tees. While one tee features characters Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga from the super hit anime Naruto, the second tee features Gojo Satoru from the popular anime show Jujutsu Kaisen. The stunning print on both the tees definitely makes it worth for every anime lover to have in their collection.

Apart from the gifts, Disha also cut a Naruto-themed birthday cake and it is all things adorable.

Check out Disha Patani's anime-themed birthday gifts:

Meanwhile, Disha received the sweetest birthday wish from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mum Ayesha Shroff. "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani," Tiger's mum wrote in her birthday wish for the actress. Click the link below to see her wish.

