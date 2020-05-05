Disha Patani's new TikTok video suggests she cannot refuse if God gives her '4 boyfriends' at a time; Watch

Disha Patani shared a brand new TikTok video and left her followers in splits as she lip synced to a hilarious voice over. Check out the video below.

is keeping up her date with social media amid this lockdown. If not on Instagram, the actress has been releasing some hilarious videos on TikTok. With 3.7 million followers already, the actress is quite the rage on the platform. On Tuesday, Disha shared a brand new TikTok video and left her followers in splits as she lip synced to a hilarious voice over. In the video, Disha can be seen sitting inside her house, wearing a simple starry white tee and red lipstick.

The actress then goes on to lip sync to the hilarious audio and say, "Like I really want one boyfriend. But if God is going to give me four or more. Whom(st) am I to refuse. Hmmm. Whom(st) am I to refuse?" The video will definitely leave you in splits.

Check out Disha Patani's latest TikTok video below:

Meanwhile, rumours were rife that Disha was staying with Tiger Shroff’s family amid the lockdown. However, a few weeks back, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff cleared the air and clarified that Disha lives near their house and they go grocery shopping together. On the work front, Disha will be seen with in Radhe which was slated to release this year.

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani's TikTok videos? Let us know in the comments below.

