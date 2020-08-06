Disha Patani's spokesperson QUASHES reports of her father Jagdish Patani testing positive for COVID 19

Reports of Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani testing positive for COVID 19 were coming in recently. However, the star’s spokesperson has denied the same and revealed that he is absolutely fine.

Recently, reports of ’s father deputy SP Jagdish Patani testing COVID 19 positive were coming in. A PTI report stated that the Baaghi 2 star’s father had tested positive for COVID 19 along with 2 other officers. However, Disha Patani’s team had denied such reports and told us that Mr Patani is fine. A PTI report stated that the actress’s father along with 2 other officers had reportedly gone for investigating a transformer scam. Disha’s father is deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the UP power department.

However, Disha’s team and a spokesperson has denied the reports of her father testing positive for COVID 19. Her team said, “He is Fine,” and quashed all such reports of him testing positive for COVID 19. The reports doing rounds also stated that post Disha’s father’s testing positive for coronavirus, apparently the zonal chief engineer's office also was shut down for 48 hours. However, now Disha’s team has denied all such reports of her dad Jagdish Patani testing positive for COVID 19.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Disha was spending time indoors at home with her pets and often used to share photos and videos of spending time with them. Often, she was also seen spending time with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff. Photos of Disha, Ayesha and Krishna on the Baaghi 2 star’s birthday this year lit up the internet. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and is helmed by Prabhudheva

