Disha Patani's throwback PHOTO with a friend besides the swimming pool reminds us of pre lockdown days

Disha Patani always manages to steal the limelight one way or the other. Meanwhile, take a look at one of the throwback pictures of the actress.
Mumbai
Disha Patani has become an inevitable part of Bollywood within a short period. She began her career here back in 2016 with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. As luck would have it, the actress went on to grab some interesting projects after that and won the hearts of millions of fans. There is no denying this fact that Disha has a huge fan base despite being just a few movies old.

It’s not only her acting skills that the fans root for. Many of them love her utter beauty and unique fashion sense too. As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Disha Patani that will remind many of us of the days when lockdown and social distancing weren’t a thing! As we can see, the actress and her friend are chilling by the swimming pool while posing for the picture. She looks gorgeous in an orange swimsuit and wears a pair of cool shades. Disha lets her hair down and flashes a beaming smile beautiful enough to steal our hearts.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang that also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress was supposed to collaborate with Aditya again for Ek Villain 2 but the latter has now backed out from the movie. Apart from that, Disha will feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She also has lined up Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Credits :Instagram

