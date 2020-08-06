Disha Salian Autopsy: Chief police surgeon explains the reason behind autopsy conducted after two days

It was earlier claimed that it took two days for Disha Salian's autopsy to take place. The chief police surgeon said the autopsy took place after the COVID-19 test was conducted.

More details with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian's death continue to surface with every passing day. The two deaths, that happened in June, are being investigated and shocking details from the probe continue to make the headlines. Earlier today, it was reported that Disha's autopsy was delayed by two days, pointing out the lapses on the part of the Mumbai Police. However, the chief police surgeon addressed these claims and told Times Now that there was no delay in the autopsy.

Mumbai Police officers told the news channel that as per the rules in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 test is supposed to be performed before the post mortem is conducted. Dr. SM Patil, Head Police Surgeon, explained that the celebrity manager's body had to undergo a COVID-19 test. The body first had to undergo a Coronavirus test, which eventually resulted in negative. The swab test resulted in the autopsy being conducted after two days. Mumbai police continue to maintain that the two cases aren't connected to each other.

Disha passed away on June 8. It was previously reported that she jumped off the 14th floor of Malad apartment in Mumbai. However, recent reports suggest that Sushant and Disha's death were connected and that both the deaths were a result of murder.

Credits :Times Now

