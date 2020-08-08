  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Salian case: Close friend's texts reveal what happened on the night of celebrity manager's demise

Disha Salian's close friend has revealed in her WhatsApp texts about the series of events that happened on the day when she died. Read on for further details.
12802 reads Mumbai
Disha Salian case: Close friend's texts reveal what happened on the night of celebrity manager's demiseDisha Salian case: Close friend's texts reveal what happened on the night of celebrity manager's demise

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, there is yet another case that has grabbed attention in the past few weeks. Yes, we are talking about Disha Salian here. She had also worked with Sushant for a brief period. The celebrity manager passed away on 8th June 2020 after falling off an apartment in Malad, Mumbai. Meanwhile, numerous people have tried to link Disha’s death to that of the late actor’s death despite her own family denying all the claims.

And now, the WhatsApp texts of a close friend of the deceased celebrity manager have been accessed that reveal a lot of unknown facts. According to these texts, Disha was partying with her fiancée and friends on 8th June. She also reportedly consumed a large amount of alcohol. Post that, she felt depressed and complained about no one caring for her. On being confronted by another friend, she went inside the bedroom and locked herself.

Later on, Disha’s fiancée and friends pushed open the door after getting no response from her. That is how they found out that she fell off the balcony. The texts also reveal that she was alive when they went downstairs and rushed her to the hospital. And, as it is known to everyone, Disha was declared dead there. Now, talking about the text, it was shared by the celebrity manager’s friend to a WhatsApp group that she used to be a part of earlier. Moreover, these facts have been verified by the police too.

Also Read: Disha Salian's father files written complaint alleging the stories about her rape & murder are all cooked

Credits :India Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement