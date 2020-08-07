Disha Salian case: Head Police Surgeon says no instruction was given to click photo or record video of autopsy

Various other facets are unfolded in relation to Disha Salian's case of late. The Head Police Surgeon has revealed that no there was no photography or videography of her autopsy.

Celebrity manager Disha Salian passed away on 8th June after reportedly jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai. However, the latest series of reports speak otherwise and also suggest a possible connection with her death and Sushant Singh Rajput who died on 14th June. While investigations are going on regarding both the cases, Disha’s father Satish Salian has recently written to Mumbai Police alleging that all the stories related to his deceased daughter are cooked up.

However, various facets have been unfolded in the past few hours. And now, the head police surgeon of Mumbai has made a shocking revelation during a conversation with a news reporter. As reported by Times Now, he has stated that they were not instructed by the police to click a picture or record a video of Disha’s autopsy. He has already revealed earlier that the celebrity manager’s body underwent COVID-19 test post which that autopsy was conducted two days later.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police continues to claim that Disha and Sushant’s cases are not related to each other. They have, however, asked those people to approach them who have got any information regarding the entire matter. On the other hand, the CBI has filed an FIR against six people accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case including Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, and Samuel Miranda.

