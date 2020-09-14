Disha Salian case: Building guard states Mumbai Police didn't interrogate anyone on June 8

Sushant Singh Rajput's former celebrity manager Disha Salian passed away on 8th June. However, the debates and controversies revolving around her untimely demise have not ended yet.

Disha Salian passed away on 8th June after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad. However, numerous people have speculated a foul play in the tragic demise. Meanwhile, a few others have tried connecting the dots to Sushant Singh Rajput who died a few days later on 14th June. Now, the security guard of that very apartment has made a startling revelation that is sure to shock everyone. For the unversed, the apartment belongs to Disha’s fiancé Rohan Rai.

Now, the building guard has reportedly stated that the cops did not interrogate anyone on the day of Disha’s demise. He also elaborates on the series of events that happened on the fateful day. According to the guard, the celebrity manager fell down at around 1.30 am. He also states that he was on duty until 2 am. The guard further adds that he was the one who called the police and an ambulance after the incident.

He also states that Disha’s friends took her body in the car to the hospital. According to him, the police were late in arriving at the spot, and by that time, she was already taken to the hospital. He then states that the deceased celebrity manager was Rohan Rai’s girlfriend and that she used to stay there. For the unversed, Disha worked with many celebrities including Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Bharti Singh, and others. Her untimely demise came as a shock for everyone.

