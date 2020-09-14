Disha Salian case: Building guard states Mumbai Police didn't interrogate anyone on June 8
Disha Salian passed away on 8th June after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad. However, numerous people have speculated a foul play in the tragic demise. Meanwhile, a few others have tried connecting the dots to Sushant Singh Rajput who died a few days later on 14th June. Now, the security guard of that very apartment has made a startling revelation that is sure to shock everyone. For the unversed, the apartment belongs to Disha’s fiancé Rohan Rai.
Now, the building guard has reportedly stated that the cops did not interrogate anyone on the day of Disha’s demise. He also elaborates on the series of events that happened on the fateful day. According to the guard, the celebrity manager fell down at around 1.30 am. He also states that he was on duty until 2 am. The guard further adds that he was the one who called the police and an ambulance after the incident.
He also states that Disha’s friends took her body in the car to the hospital. According to him, the police were late in arriving at the spot, and by that time, she was already taken to the hospital. He then states that the deceased celebrity manager was Rohan Rai’s girlfriend and that she used to stay there. For the unversed, Disha worked with many celebrities including Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Bharti Singh, and others. Her untimely demise came as a shock for everyone.
How many versions have now come on this issue? Still people keep talking about and all these guys really do not know what happened. Let the CBI investigate and bring the matter to justice. Till then media houses and general public must not pass their versions of story.
It seems like, Rane is trying to get political milage ou of this. The politics is all about perception. If you create bad image for opposition , it does enough political damage and things are not looking good for ruling party based on current stare of affairs . This conspiracy is totally fake on following grounds . If Disha saw something Sensitive that she shouldn’t have . Why would they try to kill her at her bfs house ? This may create more witnesses and its against their interest . Now Let’s assume SSR has this information, he may have reveled it via social media post or you tube video. Press conference is against his own interest . The location of impact and height of 14 th flood is enough to prove slippery accident , sucide or murder theory . There is enough circumstantial evidence to prove that this is not a murder . Disha’s parents have already spoke about it .
Hv u seen her getting Sucide.no right. Let CBI do their work.
India's mumbai's & delhi's police departments are equivalent of NYPD & LAPD. But the level of class of the indian cities' police is the lowest level of professionalism, ethics & moral & character. They are the worst police forces in the world... Maybe they should all switch to personal butler jobs for the politicians since they are already working like that
At least they let you breathe till you die...
Show of entertainment is going on in lockdown and fantasy of seeing sensation working..so no one will stop...Their parents have already lodged complaint against social media...Many will do the same as they are in debt....These social media won't pay them...Real hero is Sonu sud who tries to help those affected by lockdown...So let these media people help to stop more suicides
Disha is pretty girl, must say! I am sure Suraj Pancholi must have molested her.. Aditya Pancholi and “Bhai” are buddies since ages so of course bhai has to save Suraj by hook or crook... SSR was pissed off by Suraj’s behavior and if online reports are to be believed Suraj and SSr had constant friction between them and Suraj complained about this to Bhai and expressed his fear about SSR.. bhai was not at all in a mood to bear with SSR..another Vivek oberoi story, thank god Vivek is still Alive..any justice is not going to bring Disha back.. it’s gave pain being helpless!
Ok calm down Suraj, soon you are going in Jail..
Why don’t you mind your freaking business? Truth is straight forward, we just want to hear from police.. that’s all!
Firstly this stupid Conspiracy theory has been debunked with the simple video which was taken the fateful night of the dinner party where there were 05 of them including Disha. Disha's parents have been begging all you Sherlock Holmes to stop maligning her name. Leave the CBI to do their job. And Pinkvilla... You are the ones responsible for blind items, so Stop pretending to be all saint and writing crap.
Sad state of affairs in Maha. Adding to that the police are hand in gloves with the culprits.. Let us never forget what happened with 2 young lives. It reeks of a massive cover up. If you do the crime, do the time.
Hard to see such a beautiful girl die at such a young age. Must be hard on her parents.
Surprised why people are not demanding justice for her.
It breaks my heart every time I see her pics, seems like a sweet young soul, only daughter, imagine her parents heartbreak, no one should go through their child's death and that also so brutal. Culprits should be punished, even if we believe in this so called suicide theory, its so weird, the girl was supposed to get married end of the year, why would she kill herself, that also naked, no way, this is all a cover up, I mean how can people be heartless, come on people, neighbors come forward and help CBI, give them justice.. RIP Disha and SSR.
Although corruption was always there in India . Lots of people belonging to lower , middle and even sometimes rich class have to go through this and suffer . But now because of these big celebrities deaths , the whole corrupt system is exposed like never before . Thanks to the people who had time because of this lockdown situation, the voice was raised . If we all were working and busy , we would have not noticed much . Can this all this corruption end now ? We have criminals sitting on the highest positions . If we sit down and think about it , we have more danger from these people than from corona or China .
If sushant had not got involved with rhea , (who enticed him with ulterior motives) - he would still be around today ... so please perceive things openly
They pushed her off the building outside the gate, naked. We all want to die with dignity. Not only was she stripped of life and violated brutally she was also stripped of all dignity in the end. RIP Disha. They probably didn’t put her clothes back on because of dna evidence ie blood semen etc. on top of not doing an honest autopsy. With dna technology much could be proved but the coverups are purposefully destroying all evidence. The online trail is harder to hide.
Why, are you afraid the truth will come out? We want justice for her
what if they dont want to rest in peace till their killers are caught???? I was never a fan of SSR only liked certain films of his. But his death made me hiooked to Media and follow every news as well as support his campaign for justice.
Another Conspiracy Theory and social media Crime and Forensic Expert. Let the CBI do their job.
Shut up. Stop making up stuff about dead people. LET THEM REST IN PEACE. Freakin vultures!
My heart breaks for Disha. How Beautiful she is and had hear whole life ahead. What was her fault? Honesty ? And these people pushed her off the building n such massive cover up to save this politician n biggies , then even killed Sushant. This is gruesome.
wow what a pretty young lady. RIP sweet one.
this is a murder&a big cover up to hide the truth wish ssr was aware about as well.
how much corrupted Maharashtra police can be
that is worrisome...the current state of affairs n lawlessness for ordinary citizens