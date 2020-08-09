Disha Salian did NOT call Sushant Singh Rajput in her final moments, Mumbai Police clarifies

Mumbai Police DCP, Zone-11, Vishal Thakur cleared some of these rumours on Sunday. He said that Disha Salian's last call was to a friend and not to Sushant, as is being reported.

Plenty of rumours have been doing the rounds surrounding the demise of Disha Salian -- Sushant Singh Rajput's former managers. Mumbai Police DCP, Zone-11, Vishal Thakur cleared some of these rumours on Sunday. He said that Disha's last call was to a friend and not to Sushant, as is being reported. He also added that Disha's body was not found unclothed. "This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot," Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone 11 said.

Thakur also added Disha last call was to a friend named Ankita and not Sushant. "Disha had made last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far," he said. Salian's father has appealed for privacy in the matter and reiterated that he is happy with the Mumbai Police's investigation. He also rubbished rumours of rape and pregnancy.

Disha had made last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11. #Mumbai https://t.co/SMfGFVzQ6B — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

"As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear,” Disha’s father was quoted saying by India Today.

He further urged politicians, media and others not to play with daughter’s name and defame her. “Please I request don't believe in such rumours do not spread such rumours. For your benefit, do not use my daughter and defame her. From politicians, media and people I request please don't do this to our daughter. Do not play with her,” he added. Disha died by suicide a few days before Sushant could take a tragic step.

