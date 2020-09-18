  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Salian did NOT dial 100 on the night of her demise, Mumbai Police quashes media reports

Disha Salian, who used to manage Sushant's work, allegedly died by suicide on 8 June and the CBI is currently if the two deaths are linked.
81738 reads Mumbai
Disha Salian did NOT dial 100 on the night of her demise says Mumbai Police. Disha Salian did NOT dial 100 on the night of her demise, Mumbai Police quashes media reports.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trigger warning

The demise of celebrity manager Disha Salian just days before Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has raked up a controversy like no other with many suggesting that there is a link between the two deaths. Disha, who used to manage Sushant's work, allegedly died by suicide on 8 June. Reports had widely stated that she jumped to death from a high rise in Mumbai's suburbs. Recently, certain media reports claimed that Disha had tried to dial the emergency 100 phone number.

However, the Mumbai Police has now quashed these media reports terming them as 'false'. A Mumbai Police official told ANI, "The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false." Disha was reportedly at a party with her friends and fiance Rohan Rai when the alleged incident took place.

While her parents have maintained that there is no foul play, the CBI is probing links between Sushant and Disha's demise. According to a report in Republic TV, the CBI has summoned actor and Disha's fiance Rohan Rai. The reports suggest there are chances that the agency may call him for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. 

As of now, there is reportedly no clue of his whereabouts. The deceased celebrity manager had earlier managed work of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh. Just before the lockdown, Disha had replaced Shruti Modi as Sushant's manager due to the latter's leg injury. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat mate Siddharth Pithani claims late actor feared for life post Disha Salian’s death

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Do we still trust Mumbai Police? HELL NO. Mumbai Police are trying to save themselves because she did call them on the night she died. She was MUrDERED!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement