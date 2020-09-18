Disha Salian did NOT dial 100 on the night of her demise, Mumbai Police quashes media reports

Disha Salian, who used to manage Sushant's work, allegedly died by suicide on 8 June and the CBI is currently if the two deaths are linked.

The demise of celebrity manager Disha Salian just days before Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has raked up a controversy like no other with many suggesting that there is a link between the two deaths. Disha, who used to manage Sushant's work, allegedly died by suicide on 8 June. Reports had widely stated that she jumped to death from a high rise in Mumbai's suburbs. Recently, certain media reports claimed that Disha had tried to dial the emergency 100 phone number.

However, the Mumbai Police has now quashed these media reports terming them as 'false'. A Mumbai Police official told ANI, "The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false." Disha was reportedly at a party with her friends and fiance Rohan Rai when the alleged incident took place.

The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false: Mumbai Police official #SushantSinghRajput's former manager Disha Salian was found dead on June 8 in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

While her parents have maintained that there is no foul play, the CBI is probing links between Sushant and Disha's demise. According to a report in Republic TV, the CBI has summoned actor and Disha's fiance Rohan Rai. The reports suggest there are chances that the agency may call him for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.

As of now, there is reportedly no clue of his whereabouts. The deceased celebrity manager had earlier managed work of , Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh. Just before the lockdown, Disha had replaced Shruti Modi as Sushant's manager due to the latter's leg injury.

