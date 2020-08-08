Disha Salian’s father rubbishes reports of daughter’s rape and pregnancy: Police showed whole case evidences

As Disha Salian’s demise has been making the headlines once again, her father has dismissed all the reports about her alleged rape and pregnancy.

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has got the tinselvile on their toes, his former manager Disha Salian’s death has also been making the headlines once again. There have been several speculations being made about the young celebrity manager and her unfortunate demise. In fact, several media reports also suggested rape and murder theories in the case along with claims about Disha about being pregnant. However, Disha’s father Satish Salian has rubbished all the claimed and has stated that his daughter was never pregnant.

In his conversation with India Today, Satish asserted that the police have shown him all the evidence. Besides, Disha’s mother also emphasised that she has faith in Mumbai police and believes that they are doing their job properly. Furthermore, Disha’s father asserted that the media should not infringe upon their right to privacy. “As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear,” Disha’s father was quote saying.

He further urged politicians, media and others not play with daughter’s name and defame her. “Please I request don't believe in such rumours do not spread such rumours. For your benefit, do not use my daughter and defame her. From politicians, media and people I request please don't do this to our daughter. Do not play with her,” he added.

(Trigger Warning)

For the uninitiated, Disha had reportedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai’s Malad area on Jun 8 which was a week before Sushant’s demise.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Disha Salian case: Close friend's texts reveal what happened on the night of celebrity manager's demise

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×