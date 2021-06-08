  1. Home
On Disha Salian’s first death anniversary, netizens seek justice for her

PR manager Disha Salian had breathed her last on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai and the mystery surrounding her demise still continues.
5909 reads Mumbai
The year 2020 was hard on everyone in more than one way. While the nation was hit by the COVID 19 pandemic which claimed many lives, the entertainment industry also lost some of the talented actors and artists. Amid this, Disha Salian’s unfortunate demise on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai took the entertainment industry by a storm. For the uninitiated, Disha reportedly had been actor Varun Sharma’s manager. So far, there have been several speculations about her demise and what had transpired in her flat hours before her death.

And while everything regarding Disha’s demise continues to be a mystery, on her first death anniversary, social media is abuzz with tweets demanding justice for her. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#DishaSalian Today is the death anniversary of disha salian.......Aaj 1 saal hogaye disha salian ko iss duniya se Gaye hue or justice nhi mila saare culprits bahar hai chain ki nind le rahe hai...... WE WANT JUSTICE FOR DISHA SALIAN.....” Another user tweeted as, “Remembering #DishaSalian on her 1st death anniversary. It was a murder and it’s important for the investigative agencies to hang the culprits. This innocent life didn’t deserve this.” A Twitter user also wrote, “What happened to #DishaSalian last year? Where are the friends? Speak up for her....please stop being silent! Justice must be served!

Take a look at tweets remembering Disha Salian:

To note, reportedly, Disha was Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager and the actor had mourned her demise on social media. He had written, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Also Read: Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai to be summoned by CBI in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

