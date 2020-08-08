  1. Home
Disha Salian’s last video shot hours before demise shows her in a happy and jolly mood with friends

As Disha Salian’s death is being investigated once again, a video, which is being claimed to be shot hours before her demise, is going viral on social media.
With the mystery going intense of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the case has been linked with the mysterious death of his former manager Disha Salian. Reportedly, Disha had worked briefly with Sushant. As a result, the later’s death case been probed again and several theories have surfaced about her alleged rape and murder. While Mumbai police have been investigating the matter, a video of Disha has been doing the rounds on social media which is claimed to be her last video before unfortunate demise.

In the video, Disha is reportedly seen along with her fiancé Rohan Roy and some of her friends. It seems to be a shot during a small get together at a flat and the lady was seen dancing and enjoying with her friends as they shake a leg on Mission Kashmir track 'Rind Poshmaal' featuring Hrithik Roshan. According to media reports, the video was shared by Disha in her friends Whatsapp group. Apparently, it was after attending this party that Disha was found dead and the video is going viral on social media.

Take a look at Disha Salian’s last video before her mysterious death:

Meanwhile, Disha’s parents have rubbished the rape and murder theories and claimed that they have complete faith on Mumbai Police who, as per the Salians, are doing their job properly.

On the other hand, her mother has claimed that she hasn’t heard about Sushant. “Disha used to share each and every detail about her work. With whom she is working what she is doing and everything. I had only heard once that she had some work related to him. But, Disha managed him, I never heard it before. It is only after Sushant’s death, I’m hearing so much. I never heard about Sushant and I don't know much about him before all this,” Disha’s mother stated.

