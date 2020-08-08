Disha Salian’s mother clarifies she never heard about Sushant Singh Rajput: She shared work details with me

A lot of conspiracy theories were doing rounds on social media about Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths. In a recent interview with a leading news channel, Disha’s mother has claimed that she did not hear about the late actor from her daughter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death left everyone shocked. However, before Sushant’s untimely demise, Disha Salian, reportedly his former manager, also passed away. While the cops had reportedly claimed that there is no connection between the two deaths, conspiracy theories were doing rounds on social media. To debunk all those and safeguard their daughter’s integrity, Disha’s parents spoke to a leading news channel about their daughter and her tragic demise. While several fans of the late actor have been spreading theories on both deaths on social media, Disha’s mother clarified about it.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak-India Today, Disha’s mother Vasanti Salian claimed that her daughter used to share all her work details with her and that she never heard about Sushant from her. Further, she mentioned that she did not know much about the late actor prior to all the reports post his death. She told the news channel in the interview, “Disha used to share each and every details about her work. With whom she is working what she is doing and everything. I never heard about Sushant and I don't know much about him before all this.”

Also Read|Disha Salian's father files written complaint alleging the stories about her rape & murder are all cooked

Further, clarifying about the theories related to Disha heading for a party a night before her death, her parents revealed that Disha only had a ‘small get together’ with her six friends. Her parents alleged that all allegations regarding the party are false. Further, talking about how politicians had been talking about their daughter and coming up with theories of their own, Disha’s parents urged that they should refrain from doing so. Disha’s father said, “Please I request don't believe in such rumours do not spread such rumours. For your benefit, do not use my daughter and defame her. From politicians, media and people I request please don't do this to our daughter. Do not play with her.”

Recently, amid all the theories related to Disha's death, her father Satish Salian also filed a complaint to ACP of Malvani Police about the same. He alleged that all theories related to murder or rape were false. Meanwhile, investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is going on and a day back, Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate along with Showik Chakraborty and Shruti Modi. It is reported that Siddharth Pithani is also going to be probed by the ED on August 8. Meanwhile, Rhea’s transfer plea will be heard by the Supreme Court on August 11. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Also Read|Disha Salian Autopsy: Chief police surgeon explains the reason behind autopsy conducted after two days

Share your comment ×