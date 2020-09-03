Disha Salian's employer and Cornerstone director Bunty Sajdeh arrives for CBI interrogation

Disha Salian, who died by suicide just days before Sushant's demise, was an employee of Cornerstone and had replaced Shruti Modi.

The CBI apart from thoroughly investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case is also simultaneously establishing links to Disha Salian's death, if any. On Thursday, Cornerstone director Bunty Sajdeh was seen arriving at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai to record his statement before the CBI. Disha, who died by suicide just days before Sushant's demise, was an employee of Cornerstone and was managing Sushant Singh Rajput's work. Shruti Modi, Sushant's former manager and an employee of Cornerstone, was replaced by Disha Salian since she was attending to health conditions.

Bunty was seen arriving in his car and sported a black T-shirt and denims. He was seen entering the DRDO guest house with a bunch of documents in his hand. Apart from Bunty Sajdeh, Sushant's house help staff Neeraj and Keshav were also seen arriving. Take a look at the pictures below:

As Cornerstone director, Bunty Sajdeh is well known in Bollywood as well as sports circle since the company manages several high profile Bollywood celebs and even Indian sportspersons. Disha and Shruti were both the company's employees and Disha began managing Sushant's work after Shruti reportedly injured her leg just before the lockdown.

Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani had earlier mentioned that Sushant was extremely disturbed after news of Disha Salian's passing away surfaced. As for Rhea, in her interview, the actress mentioned that she had met Disha only once or twice. Bunty Sajdeh's statement is crucial as it will clarify if there is any link between Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's deaths.

