Disha Salian’s ex Rohan Rai to tie the knot with Sheen Dass in an intimate ceremony in Kashmir

TV actor Rohan Rai is all set to get married to his Piyaa Albela co-star Sheen Dass. The couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Kashmir on April 22, with only their family members and a few close friends from the industry in attendance. Rohan Rai reportedly found love again almost two years after the tragic death of his ex Disha Salian.

As per a report in ETimes, Rohan and Sheen’s wedding festivities will begin with haldi and mehendi ceremonies, a day before their wedding ceremony. Speaking about his marriage, Rohan told the tabloid, “Sheen’s family gets quite emotional whenever they talk about Kashmir, so we wanted to build some beautiful memories there.” He added that the wedding will be a 2-day ceremony and that apart from their families, only a few close industry friends have been invited to their wedding.

Rohan Rai and Sheen Dass’ relationship

Rohan and Sheen worked together in the show Piyaa Albela, and they were barely in touch after the show wrapped up in August 2018. Rohan said that while they were cordial during the shoot, they became close friends later when he was going through a tough time personally post Disha Salian’s untimely demise. Rohan and Sheen started talking while he was grieving Disha’s death, and she was one of the few people who assured him that the tough time will pass. Sheen told ETimes, “What happened was very unfortunate. When we started talking, it would break my heart to see him go through all that.” She was concerned for him as a friend during the rough patch, and now that they are tying the knot, she tells everyone that she is marrying a friend.

Speaking about their love story, Sheen said that she told Rohan one day that she was meeting marriage prospects and that he should also give marriage a serious thought. Rohan asked her if she would consider spending a year with him to understand each other and see if they could spend their lives together. Rohan said falling in love with Sheen was an ‘organic process’, and that she was his anchor during his tough time.

Disha Salian’s death

Celebrity manager Disha Salian died in June 2020. Her untimely death caused a stir on the Internet, and several conspiracy theories emerged online, however, Mumbai Police said that she died by suicide. Rohan faced massive backlash post Disha’s death, and he was reportedly in a relationship with her for seven years.

