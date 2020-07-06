  1. Home
Disha Salian's family releases statement after rumours with Sooraj Pancholi surface: The loss is too deep

Celebrity manager Disha Salian's family has now issued a statement and asked fans to not encourage or entertain fake rumours and theories.
4634 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 03:36 pm
News,Sooraj Pancholi,Disha Salian,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseDisha Salian's family releases statement after rumours with Sooraj Pancholi surface: The loss is too deep
Weeks after Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian committed suicide, her family has now released a statement after several conspiracy theories did the rounds on social media. Various conspiracy theories suggested that Disha Salian and Sooraj Pancholi were involved in an affair and that she was pregnant with his child. Sushant, on the other hand, knew of this and was about to expose him. While Pancholi has flatly refused the claims and said that he did not even know Disha, fans have been discussing this on social media widely. 

However, Disha's family has now issued a statement regarding the same and asked fans to not encourage or entertain these fake rumours and theories. 

Disha Salian's family statement reads:

"Dear All, Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain. We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It's a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise. But at the same time, what's more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the well being of her parents and close ones.

While we continue to grieve our loss, we have onky one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests.

Disha was someone’s daughter, someone’s sister and someone’s friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones

Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let’s be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness - Salian Family & Friends." 

Disha, who also managed Fukrey actor Varun Sharma's work, had committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad area. While the exact cause of her death is unknown, the news came as a shocker for many celebs. Almost a week later, Sushant Singh Rajput also tragically ended his life.  

