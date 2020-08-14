Disha Salian's father files complaint against 3 people, says stop 'victimising' daughter's demise

On Wednesday, Disha Salian's father Satish Salian filed a written complaint against three people for spreading rumours and will soon be filing an FIR in the matter.

Late Disha Salian's father Satish Salian has broken his silence and asked citizens to stop spreading rumours and 'victimisng' his daughter's tragic demise. Disha, a celebrity manager by profession, allegedly died by suicide just a few days before the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the last two months, social media has been floating with various conspiracy theories and the Salian's family has been at the centre of it. On Wednesday, Satish Salian filed a written complaint against three people for spreading rumours, Mid-day reported.

As per the report, the police have lodged the complaint and recorded Disha's father's statement. The family is also seeking legal opinion and will soon be filing an FIR.

Speaking about his daughter's untimely demise, Satish Salian told the tabloid, "We are very hurt by her death. People are spreading rumours on social media platforms that she was thrown off the building and her body was found naked. There is no truth in these claims. This kind of talk is highly offensive and hurts us."

He also added that Disha had met Sushant only once and that there was no relation between the two. "They had only met once along with his manager for about an hour," Satish said. Speaking about Disha's friends who were with her on that unfortunate night, he said, "They are Disha's childhood friends and belong to good families. We knew them and their families very well."

He also revealed that Disha and Rohan Rai had planned to get married in December or January. They were staying in Dadar, where Disha originally belongs, during the lockdown. However, they went to the Malad flat to clean it. "They had gone to the Malvani flat on June 4 to clean it, as Rohan had planned a shooting there for a project," he said. However, on June 8, Disha allegedly jumped off the high-rise, Regent Galaxy, at Malvani, Malad, where she lived with her fiance Rohan.

