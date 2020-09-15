Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai to be summoned by CBI in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report
Disha Salian passed away on 8th June 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad. This apartment belonged to her fiancé Rohan Rai. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away a few days later on 14th June 2020. Post that, numerous people have speculated about the possible link between the death of the late actor and his ex-manager Disha. Now, as per a report by Republic World, the CBI is likely to summon Rohan concerning the same.
The reports suggest there are chances that the agency may call him for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. As of now, there is reportedly no clue of his whereabouts. Earlier, there were reports which stated that the late actor had tried to contact a lawyer after Disha Salian’s death. Moreover, his family friend Smita Parikh had alleged that Sushant told his sister about certain people who ‘won’t leave’ him after hearing about Disha’s demise.
On the other hand, in a sting operation conducted by a news channel, the security guard of Rohan Rai’s building has claimed that the cops did not interrogate anyone on the day when Disha died. The deceased celebrity manager had earlier worked with celebs like Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh. Meanwhile, the CBI is also constantly looking into other angles in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency took up his case back on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court’s verdict.
Also Read: Disha Salian case: Building guard states Mumbai Police didn't interrogate anyone on June 8
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Give him securite as he's one of the small dealers of the penguin khatri gang, they will kill him themselves to stop him from talking. he is from a village and barely making it in btown, how did he buy this flat? he was in on it and now afraid because he has been told to keep quiet
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Give him security
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Please summon Sushant Singh also some people are blaming him for Disha’s demise.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
When Sushant died there was mental health and drug angle but when Disha died there was no such things? It was declared plain suicide straightaway why? If there are people asking Justice for Rhea then why not Justice for Disha? Both are women and from the same industry. No one is targeting no one for no reason. Rhea always maintained Double standards it exposed after her tv interview. Whole country is watching and still you believe all those agencies are wrong and Rhea is innocent? Even if it will turn out at the end that Sushant killed himself still better that this drug offenders exposed in public. If we would have agreed with Mumbai police who was about to close the case we would have never come to know how this drug business running is this city and Bollywood. Those people would have been on the streets roaming free and destroying lifes. Somewhere it needs to end and there is no better time than this. Please dont wait until that poison reach to your home. People need to know who they follow and idolise especially teenagers at your home.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
yep Baby penguin link. This is huge.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Rohan Rai broke his engagement with Disha why that should be investigated first. I strongly believe sushant was having affair with Disha because that’s the kind of guy he is.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Dude they were living together & were going to get married next year. Who pays u? Bhatts?
Anonymous 20 hours ago
And another one bites the dust. Any news on the 15 crore? Many poor people waiting to be fed by Shweta Mata Ji.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
It was just amazing to see how her BF and fiancé was completely out of picture, no comments nothing after her death, that was super suspicious, what type of relationships these people have? when you were going to get married to this girl, you absolutely have no responsibility? you just run away? Such a shame. He should be called by CBI and they should grill him, I am 100% sure she was murdered.. Its all coverup to hide big fishes..
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Satyamev Jayate
Anonymous 22 hours ago
this varun sharma guy was seen with that Imitiaz katri pictures
Anonymous 22 hours ago
this rohan rai kaun and how can own a big flat like that at this age ..he looks less than 30 and is not holding a big job
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Great Ab baby panguine bhi gya