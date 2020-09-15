  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai to be summoned by CBI in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

The CBI is reportedly looking into a possible link between Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The celebrity manager died on 8th June.
311197 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 02:16 pm
CBI is likely to summon Disha Salian's fianceDisha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai to be summoned by CBI in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report
  • 13
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Disha Salian passed away on 8th June 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad. This apartment belonged to her fiancé Rohan Rai. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away a few days later on 14th June 2020. Post that, numerous people have speculated about the possible link between the death of the late actor and his ex-manager Disha. Now, as per a report by Republic World, the CBI is likely to summon Rohan concerning the same.

The reports suggest there are chances that the agency may call him for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. As of now, there is reportedly no clue of his whereabouts. Earlier, there were reports which stated that the late actor had tried to contact a lawyer after Disha Salian’s death. Moreover, his family friend Smita Parikh had alleged that Sushant told his sister about certain people who ‘won’t leave’ him after hearing about Disha’s demise.

On the other hand, in a sting operation conducted by a news channel, the security guard of Rohan Rai’s building has claimed that the cops did not interrogate anyone on the day when Disha died. The deceased celebrity manager had earlier worked with celebs like Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh. Meanwhile, the CBI is also constantly looking into other angles in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency took up his case back on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Also Read: Disha Salian case: Building guard states Mumbai Police didn't interrogate anyone on June 8

Credits :Republic World

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 8 hours ago

Give him securite as he's one of the small dealers of the penguin khatri gang, they will kill him themselves to stop him from talking. he is from a village and barely making it in btown, how did he buy this flat? he was in on it and now afraid because he has been told to keep quiet

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Give him security

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Please summon Sushant Singh also some people are blaming him for Disha’s demise.

Anonymous 14 hours ago

When Sushant died there was mental health and drug angle but when Disha died there was no such things? It was declared plain suicide straightaway why? If there are people asking Justice for Rhea then why not Justice for Disha? Both are women and from the same industry. No one is targeting no one for no reason. Rhea always maintained Double standards it exposed after her tv interview. Whole country is watching and still you believe all those agencies are wrong and Rhea is innocent? Even if it will turn out at the end that Sushant killed himself still better that this drug offenders exposed in public. If we would have agreed with Mumbai police who was about to close the case we would have never come to know how this drug business running is this city and Bollywood. Those people would have been on the streets roaming free and destroying lifes. Somewhere it needs to end and there is no better time than this. Please dont wait until that poison reach to your home. People need to know who they follow and idolise especially teenagers at your home.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

yep Baby penguin link. This is huge.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Rohan Rai broke his engagement with Disha why that should be investigated first. I strongly believe sushant was having affair with Disha because that’s the kind of guy he is.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Dude they were living together & were going to get married next year. Who pays u? Bhatts?

Anonymous 20 hours ago

And another one bites the dust. Any news on the 15 crore? Many poor people waiting to be fed by Shweta Mata Ji.

Anonymous 21 hours ago

It was just amazing to see how her BF and fiancé was completely out of picture, no comments nothing after her death, that was super suspicious, what type of relationships these people have? when you were going to get married to this girl, you absolutely have no responsibility? you just run away? Such a shame. He should be called by CBI and they should grill him, I am 100% sure she was murdered.. Its all coverup to hide big fishes..

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Satyamev Jayate

Anonymous 22 hours ago

this varun sharma guy was seen with that Imitiaz katri pictures

Anonymous 22 hours ago

this rohan rai kaun and how can own a big flat like that at this age ..he looks less than 30 and is not holding a big job

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Great Ab baby panguine bhi gya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement