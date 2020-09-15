Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai to be summoned by CBI in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

The CBI is reportedly looking into a possible link between Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The celebrity manager died on 8th June.

Disha Salian passed away on 8th June 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad. This apartment belonged to her fiancé Rohan Rai. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away a few days later on 14th June 2020. Post that, numerous people have speculated about the possible link between the death of the late actor and his ex-manager Disha. Now, as per a report by Republic World, the CBI is likely to summon Rohan concerning the same.

The reports suggest there are chances that the agency may call him for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. As of now, there is reportedly no clue of his whereabouts. Earlier, there were reports which stated that the late actor had tried to contact a lawyer after Disha Salian’s death. Moreover, his family friend Smita Parikh had alleged that Sushant told his sister about certain people who ‘won’t leave’ him after hearing about Disha’s demise.

On the other hand, in a sting operation conducted by a news channel, the security guard of Rohan Rai’s building has claimed that the cops did not interrogate anyone on the day when Disha died. The deceased celebrity manager had earlier worked with celebs like Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh. Meanwhile, the CBI is also constantly looking into other angles in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency took up his case back on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

