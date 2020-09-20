Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai meets cops investigating her death; might approach Court against media trial

Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Ria, who was allegedly missing from the city for sometime, has now returned to Mumbai and has met the police investigating the case, according to reports.

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's alleged suicide case is being investigated by the Mumbai police. Her fiance Rohan Rai, who was earlier suspected to have escaped the city following Disha's death, has reportedly returned to Mumbai and is in touch with Mumbai police probing her death. Reports even suggest that unhappy with the media trail around the case, he or Salian's family might approach the Court. Salian was found dead after she allegedly fell from the 14th floor of her house in Mumbai.

According to India Today, Mumbai Police officials have said that Rohan is not needed in connection with her case. The cops have recorded his statements previously and do not suspect of any wrongdoings. With regards to the case, the Mumbai Police is yet to clarify if this was suicide or accidental death. As per the latest development, the police have examined CDR, CCTV footage, statements from eyewitnesses, evidences, ground intelligence and medical reports in connection with the death case. If nothing else is suspected, the police will mostly likely file a closure report of the same.

While speculations were being made if her death and Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is anyway related, Mumbai police has maintained that there is no connection between the two. Recently, certain media reports claimed that Disha had tried to dial the emergency 100 phone number. However, the Mumbai Police has now quashed these media reports terming them as 'false'. A Mumbai Police official told ANI, "The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false." Disha was reportedly at a party with her friends and fiance Rohan Rai when the alleged incident took place.

Credits :India Today

